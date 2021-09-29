Trump endorses Kari Lake for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing former television broadcaster Kari Lake in the Republican race for Arizona governor.

Trump retains a strong following with conservative Republicans and Tuesday's endorsement catapults the former news anchor into clear frontrunner status in the crowded GOP primary field.

Other well-known Republicans running for their party's nominations include state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson, former Congressman Matt Salmon and businessman Steve Gaynor.

Three prominent Democrats are running Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former legislator Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

