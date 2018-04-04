Trump border wall: Gov. Doug Ducey embraces Trump plan for Guard on border
Associated Press
12:23 PM, Apr 4, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
PHOENIX - Arizona's Republican governor is embracing President Donald Trump's announcement that he wants to deploy the military along the border with Mexico.
Gov. Doug Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that the state "welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border." He says Washington has ignored the issue and help is needed. Ducey says that for Arizona "it's all about public safety."
The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation where then-President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops. Former President Barack Obama also deployed troops to the border in 2010.