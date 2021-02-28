Menu

Trial date set for family of Arizona boy starved to death

Scripps
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A trial date has been set for the parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being locked in a closet and denied food.

The parents, Elizabeth Archibeque and Anthony Martinez, and the grandmother, Ann Martinez, have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse.

They are scheduled to go on trial in August 2022. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Ted Reed set the date during a hearing in the case Friday.

A new prosecutor also is taking on the case after the former one was appointed to a judgeship.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

