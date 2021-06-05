Evacuations ordered for Telegraph Fire south of Superior, AZ

SUPERIOR, AZ — Pinal County and Gila County officials have initiated evacuations for residents of the Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park and Oaks Flats campground and residents west of the Miami town limits while firefighters continue to battle the Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior.

On Sunday, evacuations were also ordered for residents in the town of Top-of-the-World. The fire spread Saturday night and is now approximately 34,363 acres in size, according to forest officials.

Evacuation centers have been set up at High Desert Middle School, located at 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe, and at Skyline High School in Mesa.

Large animal shelters are available at the Birch Stockyard at 2822 North Highway 188 in Globe and the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds.

#TelegraphFire Update: A "GO! - Evacuate" alert has been issued for residents in the area of Top-of-the-World.



Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area. pic.twitter.com/MuvM1QhOni — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 6, 2021

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich said Top of the World residents must evacuate by noon as the fire is quickly heading in their direction. Once Top of the World residents leave, they will not be allowed to return.

US 60 between Superior and Miami will remain closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office has announced a "GO" notification for all Miami residents west of the Miami town limits and a "SET" notification for Miami Claypool, parts of Central Heights and the Cobre Valley Regional Center Sunday night.

Reminder: the Red Cross evacuation shelter was moved and is still currently at the High Desert Middle School. https://t.co/Xerth0wFo4 — GilaCo Public Health (@GilaCo_Health) June 7, 2021

PCSO has also placed the Town of Superior in "SET- Be Alert" status due to the fire. This means there is significant danger in the area.

Residents are advised to locate their emergency go kit and be ready to evacuate if notified to do so. Fire crews say this is not an evacuation notification.

Officials say residents should consider voluntarily relocating to family or friends outside the affected area.

The fire is located on the Globe Ranger District, about 10 miles south of Superior.

An estimated 150 personnel are managing the fire including one hotshot crew, two hand crews, and five engines, with additional support from the State of Arizona, Gila District Bureau of Land Management, and Pinal County.

Officials believe it sparked Friday afternoon.

The Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response team has been deployed to the Telegraph Fire Sunday after Gila County Emergency Operations Center officials requested their help.

AHS says they will be providing an animal shelter at Skyline High School with pop-up kennels, food, blankets, and other medical supplies for pets until they are no longer needed.

Officials said a red flag warning is in effect this weekend and the fire led to the closure of State Route 177 about three miles south of Superior.