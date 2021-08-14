Town of Gila Bend declares state of emergency due to flooding after monsoon storms

GILA BEND, AZ — The Town of Gila Bend, a small town about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix and west of Maricopa, declared a state of emergency Saturday morning due to severe flooding following overnight monsoon storms that brought torrential rain, lightning, and thunder.

A temporary shelter has been established at the Gila Bend Community Center, according to a post on the Town's Facebook page, and the American Red Cross was on its way to open a shelter of its own in the area.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911, officials said. However, those with questions or who need assistance can also call 928-683-2244.

In a Facebook Live video, Mayor Chris Riggs said he also requested additional assistance from Maricopa County and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office "to aid in this flooding issue that we currently have."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC15 that several rescues were conducted due to flooded homes in the area. Additional details were not immediately available.

More than an inch of rain fell in the last 24 hours in Gila Bend, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District's website.

State Route 238, which runs between Gila Bend and the Town of Maricopa, is currently closed in both directions due to flooding, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It's unclear when that roadway is expected to open.