Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Tow truck collides with cyclists in Flagstaff intersection

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 15:11:19-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police say a tow truck ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists at an intersection, killing one and injuring at least four others.

Police identified the cyclist killed Friday as 29-year-old Joanne Wheaton of Flagstaff and said five other cyclists also were struck.

Four of those were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

A police spokesman said the tow truck driver, Normand Cloutier of Wildomar, California, was charged with causing a death by a moving violation.

Online court records don't indicate whether Cloutier has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.