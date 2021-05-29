Tow truck collides with cyclists in Flagstaff intersection

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police say a tow truck ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists at an intersection, killing one and injuring at least four others.

Police identified the cyclist killed Friday as 29-year-old Joanne Wheaton of Flagstaff and said five other cyclists also were struck.

Four of those were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

A police spokesman said the tow truck driver, Normand Cloutier of Wildomar, California, was charged with causing a death by a moving violation.

Online court records don't indicate whether Cloutier has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.