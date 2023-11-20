Watch Now
Tornado leaves behind severe damage east of Payson

Star Valley is just east of Payson in Gila County
A tornado has left multiple homes in Star Valley, Arizona, with severe damage Sunday, according to town officials.
Star Valley Possible Tornado damage 1
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 20, 2023
STAR VALLEY, AZ — A tornado has left multiple homes in Star Valley, Arizona, with severe damage Sunday, according to town officials.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado. Winds were estimated to peak between 95 and 105 miles per hour.

Town officials say at least 10 homes were damaged due the severe winds.

So far, no people have been hurt. But, officials say a dog was killed in the winds.

Possible Tornado Damage Star Valley 2

Winds were strong enough to toss two-by-fours through walls, as shown in the picture above.

There is also a report of a brick wall that was knocked over.

Town officials say they are also cleaning up trees out of streets in the area.

Star Valley possible tornado damage 3

An ABC15 crew is heading to Star Valley this afternoon to see the damage and talk with residents and local leader in the Gila County community.

