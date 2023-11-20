Tornado leaves behind severe damage east of Payson

STAR VALLEY, AZ — A tornado has left multiple homes in Star Valley, Arizona, with severe damage Sunday, according to town officials.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado. Winds were estimated to peak between 95 and 105 miles per hour.

Our survey team has returned from the field and determined that damage near the Star Valley, AZ, area was consistent with that of an EF-1 tornado. Estimated peak winds ranged between 95 and 105 mph. Damage information is subject to change pending additional data. #azwx pic.twitter.com/plMIwS90db — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 20, 2023

Town officials say at least 10 homes were damaged due the severe winds.

So far, no people have been hurt. But, officials say a dog was killed in the winds.

Matt Highstreet, Star Valley town council

Winds were strong enough to toss two-by-fours through walls, as shown in the picture above.

There is also a report of a brick wall that was knocked over.

Town officials say they are also cleaning up trees out of streets in the area.

Matt Highstreet, Star Valley town council

An ABC15 crew is heading to Star Valley this afternoon to see the damage and talk with residents and local leader in the Gila County community.