Top Democrats sue over Arizona redistricting panel list

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic leaders of the Arizona Legislature say two of five independents chosen by a judicial panel to chair a commission to redraw political districts next year are not legally eligible.

A lawsuit filed Friday by House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez and Senate Minority Leader David Bradley alleges the state Commission on Appellate Court Appointments failed to do its duty under the state constitution to properly vet the candidates.

They want the two nominees replaced with qualified people.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she expected Democrats to sue over "something, if not everything."