Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school.

The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there were reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road before 4 a.m.

Officials say the crash occurred shortly after in the same area.

A wrong-way driver was reportedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with multiple cars. Four vehicles in all were involved in the crash.

DPS says the wrong-way driver was the only person inside that vehicle and was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious.

Three people were in one of the victim vehicles — two who were pronounced dead at the scene and a third who was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since died.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this morning after a four-vehicle collision on I-17 reportedly involving a wrong-way driver," the school said in a statement. "The three female GCU students -- Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden

-- were all freshmen and suitemates in Diamondback Residence Hall. Next of kin for each of the students have been notified."

One person in another victim vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

We spoke with a woman who says she was traveling on I-17 Monday morning when they came in contact with the wrong-way driver.

Woman describes near crash with wrong-way driver on I-17

“I looked up and, sure enough, I saw headlights coming right for us," said Larsena Monroe. She was emotional when describing the incident, feeling fortunate they escaped the crash but knowing several others weren't so lucky.

She and her husband watched as the wrong-way driver traveled southbound on the I-17 northbound lanes.

Just a day before the crash, Monroe and her husband came down from Flagstaff to catch a Cardinals game. They were on their way back, early Monday morning, when her husband started screaming.

"He was like 'oh my God, oh my God, is that a wrong-way driver?' And I looked up and sure enough I saw headlights coming right for us. And my husband had to slam on the brakes, and he went off the side of the road to avoid getting hit because he was in the middle of the road,” added Monroe.

Monroe believes the wrong-way driver did this intentionally.

“I absolutely think he did this on purpose because he was in the middle of the road,” she added.

DPS says impairment has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details from GCU's statement are below:

"As the GCU family joins together to mourn the tragic loss of these students, we ask that you keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and know that God is always there for us.

'Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.' (1 Peter 5:7)

The Office of Student Care staff is available on the second floor of the Student Life Building (Bldg. 26 -- 602-639-7007 or studentcare@gcu.edu) to assist any students who need support or counseling."

In an attempt to mitigate wrong-way driving incidents, ADOT confirmed locations of thermal cameras to detect wrong-way drivers in the Valley.

The program was propelled after two other GCU students were killed in a wrong-way crash on the I-17 near Greenway road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation issuing this statement:

"The I-17 pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and alert system, located between I-10 (Stack interchange) and Loop 101 (north Phoenix), has detected more than 300 wrong-way vehicles since 2018. Fortunately the majority of those drivers did not enter the freeway (many turned around on off-ramps). The system is designed to quickly alert DPS troopers and ADOT to potential wrong-way vehicles much faster than 911 calls from other drivers.

This technology is NOT a prevention system and cannot prevent someone from becoming a wrong-way driver. It has been shown to reduce law enforcement response times and limit risks associated with often-impaired wrong-way drivers. As a statewide community, we all must continue the battle against impaired driving.

In recent years, the use of thermal detection cameras at off-ramps along several other stretches of Valley freeways has been expanded. As funding becomes available, ADOT will work on adding more detection cameras in the Phoenix area and in rural areas as a tool to assist DPS in responding to often-impaired wrong-way drivers."