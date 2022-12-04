Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 10:15 Saturday night near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle driven by an adult male with an adult male passenger were going east on Thomas Road.

The vehicle then collided into the rear of a pickup truck that had three people in it.

Police say the pickup truck caught fire and the people inside died as a result.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor.