Thousands of patients to keep coverage as UnitedHealthcare, Phoenix Children's renew agreement

UnitedHealthcare and Phoenix Children’s hospital have reached an agreement allowing thousands of patients to keep in-network coverage at the hospital.

Earlier this month, Phoenix Children’s warned patients with a memo that the agreement with United Healthcare would expire on May 31 and around 17,000 children would be at risk of losing their coverage.

On June 1, the two groups agreed to a multi-year plan offering uninterrupted access to care.

A statement from UnitedHealthcare released Thursday says:

"UnitedHealthcare is pleased to reach a multi-year agreement with Phoenix Children’s that ensures the families we serve have continued, uninterrupted access to the care they need. Our top priority throughout the negotiation was ensuring these families and children have access to quality health care from the doctors and care providers they know and trust, and this agreement accomplishes that goal.”

UnitedHealthcare says letters are being mailed to impacted members informing them of the renewed agreement with PCH stating its hospital and physicians will remain in network.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan in Arizona (Medicaid) members were not impacted by this negotiation and also remain in network through a separate agreement.