Tempe police searching for driver after SUV hits a sergeant

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say they're still searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a sergeant while speeding away from a suspected street race.

They say the incident occurred late Friday night. Police say the sergeant and an officer were arresting a driver who had been doing burnouts and saw a group of cars similar to what is seen at illegal street races.

The vehicles were backed into designated accessible parking spots, but didn't have the required permits or placards.

Police say an SUV did not have its headlights on and sped out of its parking space as the sergeant and officer approached the group.

The sergeant reportedly was struck from behind by the SUV and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.