Tempe officer shot during traffic stop near College Avenue and Curry Road

The suspect was shot and killed, police say
A Tempe police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday night. The suspect was shot and killed.
TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Police say the incident started around 9 p.m. when officers attempted to arrest a man believed to be involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When a traffic stop was conducted near College Avenue and Curry Road, the suspect opened fire and struck one of the officers.

Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, killing him.

Police say the injured officer was struck in the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved in the shooting.

Additional details about the shooting or the original aggravated assault incident were not available. The investigation is ongoing.

