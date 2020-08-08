Tempe Beach Park reopening this weekend following train derailment

Tempe Beach Park is reopening Saturday, with restrictions, according to a release from the city.

The park has been closed for more than a week after a massive train derailment and fire in the area.

The City of Tempe says the lake marina, boat concessions, pontoon, and pedal boat rentals will all resume operations Saturday morning. Licensed private boats can also use the lake but must access from the marina.

Boat Beach and Lakeview Drive will remain closed until further notice as cleanup efforts from the train derailment continue.

According to the city, bicyclists and pedestrians will not be able to access paths on the north side of the lake from Lakeview Drive to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge or the south side of the lake from Beach Park parking lot to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge while cleanup continues.

Tempe also says that the boat storage area on the northwest side of the lake (under Loop 202) will reopen to the public; however, those boats will not be able to launch from Boat Beach.