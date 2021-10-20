Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Teenage boy arrested in connection with homicide in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:34 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 00:34:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in Phoenix.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was booked into the Juvenile Corrections Center on suspicion of murder after Monday night's shooting.

The teen's name isn't being released because of his age. Police say officers were called out to an apartment complex and an adult man who had been shot and the teenage suspect still at the scene. The man later died at a hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Roberto Juan Taylor-Vargas, but they didn't disclose his age.

It's still unclear what led to the fatal shooting.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!