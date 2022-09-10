Teen dead, three others hurt in single-vehicle crash in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A teen is dead and three others are hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Police say Rittenhouse Road is closed between Riggs Road and Cloud Road as the scene is investigated.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was driving around a curve when it drove into the opposing lanes of traffic, hit a brick wall and electrical equipment. The electrical equipment caught fire and it spread to the vehicle.

The PCSO confirmed all of the people in the vehicle are teenagers. One passenger is dead. A second is in critical condition. A third has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A fourth passenger has minor injuries.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as likely factors.

The sheriff's office says the driver will be booked for manslaughter and aggravated assault into the Maricopa County Jail.

The identities of those in the car have not been released as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for more updates.