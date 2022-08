PHOENIX — A teenager is dead after his motorcycle and a truck crashed in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 8 p.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Leonardo Rios-Aguilar dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.