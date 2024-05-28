Suspect dead, Phoenix officer seriously injured after shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — A suspect has died and a Phoenix officer has serious injuries after a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue Tuesday.

ABC15 is working to get the latest information on this situation. Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near 10th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect who was riding a bicycle at the time.

At one point during the stop, gunfire was exchanged between at least one officer at the scene and the suspect.

Police say the officer was shot in the leg and remains in the ICU awaiting surgery as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. The officer is expected to survive.

Phoenix police say the suspect died at the hospital and has not been identified.

This incident marks the 27th shooting involving law enforcement officials across the Valley so far this year. At the same time last year, we experienced 30 media-reported incidents in the Valley.