Suspect caught after shooting at Cobra Arcade Bar in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say a victim was shot multiple times during a fight at a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar overnight.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Cobra Arcade Bar near 2nd and McKinley streets, near the Roosevelt Row area.

Two people reportedly got into a fight outside of the bar and one man pulled out a gun and shot the other several times, according to initial information at the scene.

Two off-duty police officers were reportedly at the bar when the shooting occurred. They were in their patrol vehicle, which was struck by the gunfire, officials say.

The officers saw a man running from the scene and chased him down. One officer suffered minor injuries while capturing the man, who is believed to be the shooting suspect, police say.

There was a large crowd of people in the area at the time of the shooting and officers used pepper balls to disperse them, according to officials.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old man. He was booked into jail and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Cobra Arcade Bar has a sister location in downtown Tucson.