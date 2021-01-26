Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of teenage boy in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a teenage boy.

They say detectives arrested 23-year-old Gilberto Fabela based on probable cause and he was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of murder.

Police didn't immediately disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Officers say 16-year-old Michael Loving was found behind the wheel of a car that was running but stopped outside a home early Monday morning.

Police say Loving had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a handgun was found inside a trash bin in an alley behind the home.

Police say footage from a neighbor's surveillance camera allegedly showed Fabela holding a gun and pointing it in the direction of the sedan.