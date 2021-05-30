Suspect arrested in death of a Scottsdale man found in park

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Scottsdale man whose body was found in a Phoenix park.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Edward Nichole Hughes has been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, probation violations, assault, criminal trespass and burglary.

Scottsdale police say Hughes was a known acquaintance of 29-year-old Julian Gion Franco Gonzales whose body was discovered in Papago Park on May 23.

Phoenix police started the investigation but turned everything over to Scottsdale police when evidence linked the case to a Scottsdale home.

Scottsdale police didn't disclose what led investigators to Gonzales, how he died or how Hughes knew him.