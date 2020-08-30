Suspect arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker champion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada have arrested an Arizona woman on suspicion of stealing about $1 million in cash, gambling chips and jewelry from an international poker champion and his father.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that 46-year-old Svitlana Silva was charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen property valued at $100,000 or more.

Las Vegas Police reported that poker champion Antonio Esfandiari and his father Bejan Esfandiari called authorities July 14 to report that several valuables were missing from their safe at their condominium near the Strip, including $150,000 in cash and up to $500,000 in poker chips.

Silva is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court in October.