Survey: Arizona grocery workers fret about unmasked shoppers

Anita Snow/AP
An unidentified shopper wearing a mask leaves a Safeway supermarket in central Phoenix on February 23, 2021. Preliminary, updated responses to a continuing anonymous online survey by the University of Arizona found that about one in five grocery workers across the state who were questioned again this month say they still fear being physically assaulted by customers who refuse to wear a mask, while about 45% of employees feared being verbally attacked by uncooperative shoppers. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 12:29:55-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Many grocery store workers in Arizona say they're still anxious about customers who won't wear masks.

One in five employees affiliated with a major grocery union say they are worried they could be physically assaulted by a shopper as the coronavirus pandemic grinds into its second year.

Preliminary results of a University of Arizona online survey showed members of a union representing about half the state's grocery workers said customers were a bit better about wearing masks, but complaining more.

Nearly 4,000 union members responded in July and then gave updated responses this month.

In February, about 19% of the workers said they feared being physically assaulted by a customer, down slightly from 22% last July.

