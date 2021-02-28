Survey: Arizona grocery workers fret about unmasked shoppers

PHOENIX (AP) — Many grocery store workers in Arizona say they're still anxious about customers who won't wear masks.

One in five employees affiliated with a major grocery union say they are worried they could be physically assaulted by a shopper as the coronavirus pandemic grinds into its second year.

Preliminary results of a University of Arizona online survey showed members of a union representing about half the state's grocery workers said customers were a bit better about wearing masks, but complaining more.

Nearly 4,000 union members responded in July and then gave updated responses this month.

In February, about 19% of the workers said they feared being physically assaulted by a customer, down slightly from 22% last July.