Survey: 79 percent of teachers plan to return to Arizona classrooms

With the new school year just weeks away for some districts we are getting a glimpse at how teachers across the state feel about going back to class.
Local non-profit advocacy group Expect More Arizona surveyed nearly 11,000 classroom teachers from across the state.
Some of the highlights from their results include:
- 79 percent of teachers who responded plan to return to the classroom
- 18 percent are uncertain if they will return
- 52 percent say they are "concerned" or "very concerned" about their safety and health when they go back
- 47 percent of teachers say they feel comfortable catching students up academically
To read the full report, click here.