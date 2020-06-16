Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Survey: 79 percent of teachers plan to return to Arizona classrooms

items.[0].videoTitle
With the new school year just weeks away for some districts we are getting a glimpse at how teachers across the state feel about going back to class.
Survey: 79 percent of teachers plan to return to Arizona classrooms
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 23:27:50-04

With the new school year just weeks away for some districts we are getting a glimpse at how teachers across the state feel about going back to class.

Local non-profit advocacy group Expect More Arizona surveyed nearly 11,000 classroom teachers from across the state.

Some of the highlights from their results include:

  • 79 percent of teachers who responded plan to return to the classroom
  • 18 percent are uncertain if they will return
  • 52 percent say they are "concerned" or "very concerned" about their safety and health when they go back
  • 47 percent of teachers say they feel comfortable catching students up academically

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis