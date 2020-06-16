Survey: 79 percent of teachers plan to return to Arizona classrooms

With the new school year just weeks away for some districts we are getting a glimpse at how teachers across the state feel about going back to class.

Local non-profit advocacy group Expect More Arizona surveyed nearly 11,000 classroom teachers from across the state.

Some of the highlights from their results include:

79 percent of teachers who responded plan to return to the classroom

18 percent are uncertain if they will return

52 percent say they are "concerned" or "very concerned" about their safety and health when they go back

47 percent of teachers say they feel comfortable catching students up academically

