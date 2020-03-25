Menu

Supreme Court won't review Arizona foster-care lawsuit

Gavel shot

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review whether a 2015 lawsuit alleging gross failures in the foster-care system should be treated as a class-action matter.

The Arizona Republic reported that the high court decision means the case will proceed to trial as a class-action lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Arizona Department of Child Safety and the state's Medicare provider argue the lawsuit conflates problems that individual children have encountered with systemwide failures.

New York-based nonprofit Children's Rights has brought similar lawsuits in other states, arguing the problems are systemic and can only be solved with judicial intervention.

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

