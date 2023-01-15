Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall.

With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling all classes Tuesday on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus due to the storm.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials says multiple closures were still in place for State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon area and northbound State Route 89 near Sedona through Kachina Village.

Around the Southwest, mountainous areas west of Las Vegas, northern New Mexico, and other areas also are expected to see heavy snowfall.

