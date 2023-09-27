State treasurer to be acting governor for a few hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that she will be serving as acting governor beginning on Wednesday evening until mid-morning Thursday.

"I have been notified that I will be serving as Acting Governor later this evening until mid-morning tomorrow," the release on the tweet said. "While I am pleased to step into this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them. That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies and remove the legal uncertainty that exists for all of the regulatory actions taken by the agencies. I expect to see a swift resolution to this matter, so we can get back to getting the work done for Arizona taxpayers. The people of Arizona deserve leaders who follow the rule of law."

Yee is fourth in line on the Arizona succession of gubernatorial power. After governor, the line of succession is secretary of state, attorney general and then state treasurer. The attorney general is out of state until Friday morning.

