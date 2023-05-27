Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been implemented for three Arizona counties

Hold off on building that fire if you plan on camping in the western part of the state this summer.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has implemented Stage I fire restrictions on State Trust Lands within La Paz, Mohave and Yuma Counties.

Fire managers within the organization have rolled out the restrictions in response to an uptick in fire activity and an overload of fine fuels, which will dry out faster and create increased fire danger, according to press materials.

Areas under restriction within these counties include:

• All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.

• All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.

• All State Parks outside incorporated municipalities – State Parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.

• All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

Among the restrictions:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include, a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels

that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

• Smoking unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials.

• Fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame is prohibited.

For fire restrictions across the state, visit

https://wildlandfire.az.gov/