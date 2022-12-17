Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb killed in Gilbert crash Friday

GILBERT, AZ — The son of Sheriff Mark Lamb and his grandchild were killed in a crash in Gilbert Friday, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC15.

Cooper Lamb and his infant child were inside a passenger car that was turning left when a pickup truck hit the car.

Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OrhRbSvQTu — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 17, 2022

"Please keep the families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time," the Pima County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cooper was 22 years old, according to Gilbert police.

Police say the pickup driver was not hurt in the crash but was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

When ABC15 arrived at the scene near Recker and Elliot roads, it was apparent shockwaves were still flowing throughout the community.

Neighbors were really at a loss for words that something so tragic would happen during the holidays.

"Oh my gosh. The truck just slid in and I knew there was going to be accidents here," Jason Vaught could be heard saying in a video his surveillance camera recorded.

In the footage shared with ABC15, the Vaught family could be seen reacting to what they heard moments before this video was captured.

"I thought it was for sure a bookcase that fell over. It was just so loud and almost the whole block came out to see it. That's how loud it was," Vaught added.

Jason Vaught and his family could be seen running out to see a horrific crash.

While outside they noticed neighbors were already springing into action…

"I saw one of them doing mouth-to-mouth on the baby and the other one was doing compressions on the passenger," Vaught told ABC15. "It's just painful to watch. Especially because there were some people that lost their lives."

Abe Hamadeh tweeted the following statement Saturday:

My heart grieves for Sheriff Mark Lamb and his entire family. No parent should have to bury their grandchild or child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 17, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema tweeted the following Saturday:

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of this devastating loss to Sheriff Lamb's family. All of Arizona is sending our love, strength, and condolences to them in this unimaginable time."

Doug Ducey tweeted the following Saturday:

"This is heartbreaking. Something no parent should go through. My prayers go to Sheriff Lamb, his wife Janel and their family. May their loved ones rest in peace."

Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs tweeted the following Saturday:

Sending thoughts, love, and prayers to Sheriff Lamb and his family https://t.co/ypNEAzF3U2 — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 17, 2022

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell tweeted the following Saturday:

My heart goes out to Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family at the loss of his son and granddaughter. I have held you and your family up in prayer since I learned of the tragedy and will continue to do so. — County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) December 17, 2022

Arizona House Democrats tweeted the following Saturday:

Tragic news. Our thoughts are with Sheriff Lamb and his family. https://t.co/OlS0BwI95g — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) December 17, 2022

