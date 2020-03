FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Some Arizona police departments are starting to purchase hybrid patrol vehicles.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the Chandler and Show Low police departments are among those that have hybrid patrol vehicles on order and that Flagstaff has already received its initial order of five.

A Flagstaff official says the recent acquisition of five all-wheel-drive hybrids puts the city on a course to save money on fuel while helping the environment.