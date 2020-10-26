Small plane crashes in Yavapai County; No word on survivors

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane in a remote area in Yavapai County, but there's no immediate word on survivors.

County Sheriff's officials say an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter located a downed non-commercial aircraft about 5 { miles east southeast of Cordes Lakes shortly after noon Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the single-engine Lancair 235 had been reported missing after departing Saturday from Deer Valley Airport near Phoenix for Page Municipal Airport.

They say two people were believed to be aboard the plane, but it's unclear if they survived the crash.

Aerial video from TV news helicopters show a single-engine plane in a desert area with severe damage to its cabin.