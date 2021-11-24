SLEIGH BELLS! There Is A Real Polar Express Train In Northern Arizona

PHOENIX — Hold onto your footie pajamas and keep your eyes wide open! Take a ride to the North Pole and receive your own silver bell on the Polar Express. There is a secret train that rolls through snowy Northern Arizona and pays homage to the Christmas classic. The Grand Canyon Railway has been running the Polar Express for 16 years, and it is still as magical as ever.

See the special snowy experience in the video above!

The family-friendly train bonanza is based on the Chris Van Allsburg book, in which a young boy takes an enchanted trip to the North Pole. Fill your heart with the spirit of the season!

Riders roll up to the festive train depot for a daytime or nighttime departure. If choosing a dinnertime departure, families can elect to stay in one of the 297 rooms at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel across the street.

Once tickets are purchased inside the train station, riders will watch the terminal come to life through a laser light show synchronized to music. Upon culmination of the dazzling light experience, riders turn their attention to the platform. The train pulls in and the train crew hangs out of doorways – welcoming guests into the cars.

The ride begins with immediate merriment as chefs sing and dance down the aisles to songs from the movie. Riders are served hot chocolate and cookies as everyone reads the story of the Polar Express together.

Excitement builds as the train goes through a magic tunnel. On the other end, Santa and his elves magically appear on a platform! The train comes to a stop and Santa bursts through the door! Jolly St. Nick greets every passenger with a hug and their own silver bell, just like in the movie. Remember, if the bell rings when you shake it, it means you believe in Christmas! After Santa finishes his rounds, he departs to meet Mrs. Claus and the train heads back to the station. Guests sing carols with the chefs during the ride back.

Give your dreams the wings to fly and BELIEVE! The Polar Express services 95,000 people every year and each train holds 1,300 guests. Tickets are limited but still available here!