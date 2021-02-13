Sinema, Kelly vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Arizona's two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Trump "betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before" and "incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election."

Sen. Mark Kelly said evidence demonstrated that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did it "with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona."