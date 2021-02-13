Menu

Sinema, Kelly vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 13, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Arizona's two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Trump "betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before" and "incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election."

Sen. Mark Kelly said evidence demonstrated that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did it "with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona."

