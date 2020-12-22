Menu

Sheriff's deputies hospitalized after possible drug exposure

Posted at 9:07 PM, Dec 21, 2020
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say at least two northern Arizona sheriff's deputies were taken to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to an opioid during a traffic stop and pursuit.

Coconino County Sheriff's Lt. Gerrit Boeck said in a statement that deputies were taking three people into custody when the deputies began to feel sick and experienced symptoms consistent with the ingestion of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Boeck said the deputies were administered naloxone for the opioid-overdose antidote which seemed to mitigate their symptoms but they were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center as a precaution.

