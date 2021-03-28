Sheriff: Missing man last seen at Arizona Snowbowl found dead

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating after locating the body of a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort Saturday.

Sheriff officials say Vsevolod Mikhailovich Predtechenskiy was last seen Saturday by family members in Chandler after he left for the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort at around 7 a.m.

At around 10 a.m., Predtechenskiy spoke with his family from the ski resort.

Authorities say he knows the area well and frequents the ski resort often. He is known to go off the track and into the trees but is not adventurous.

His vehicle, a 2019 Toyota RAV4 with a CHX3701 license plate, was found in Lot 1 of the ski resort, according to authorities.

Sheriff officials said the incident remains under investigation.

More details were not released at this time.