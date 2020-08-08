Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Sheriff, attorney general probing San Luis election issues

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Arizona's big counties still have Nov. 6 ballots to tally
Posted at 6:57 PM, Aug 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-07 21:57:09-04

YUMA, Ariz (AP) — The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has asked the Arizona attorney general to help in an ``"election tampering" investigation stemming from Tuesday's primary election.

Sheriff's Capt. Eben Bratcher said Friday the investigation involved the possible mishandling or tampering with mail-in ballots in the border city of San Luis.

Bratcher said the investigation was launched after the Yuma County Recorder's Office received ``"multiple complaints" about possible election tampering.

The Recorder's Office processed ballots from the election and turned over evidence to the sheriff's office.

An attorney general's office spokesman wouldn't comment beyond confirming it has joined the investigation.

Bratcher called the investigation ``"very preliminary."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!