Sheriff, attorney general probing San Luis election issues

YUMA, Ariz (AP) — The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has asked the Arizona attorney general to help in an ``"election tampering" investigation stemming from Tuesday's primary election.

Sheriff's Capt. Eben Bratcher said Friday the investigation involved the possible mishandling or tampering with mail-in ballots in the border city of San Luis.

Bratcher said the investigation was launched after the Yuma County Recorder's Office received ``"multiple complaints" about possible election tampering.

The Recorder's Office processed ballots from the election and turned over evidence to the sheriff's office.

An attorney general's office spokesman wouldn't comment beyond confirming it has joined the investigation.

Bratcher called the investigation ``"very preliminary."