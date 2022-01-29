Watch
Shadegg picks experts to review county election data

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said, Monday, Aug. 23 that the delivery of the report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed, after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19. Fann said she still expects to receive a portion of the report, Monday, but did not give a date for delivery of the full draft. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Arizona Election Review
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 19:58:37-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Congressman John Shadegg has selected three cybersecurity experts who will examine routers and network data used by Maricopa County as part of state Senate Republicans' review of the 2020 election.

The county and Senate leaders agreed to hire Shadegg as a special master to take questions from the Senate's election review contractors and provide them with information they say they need to finish their work.

The Senate is asking the consultants to look for evidence that the election management system was connected to the internet, how the routers were secured against hackers and whether there's any evidence that data was deleted to obstruct the election review.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

