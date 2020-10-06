Menu

Sexual assault under investigation at ASU in Tempe

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-06 14:46:35-04

Arizona State University police are investigating a sexual assault that took place on the Tempe campus.

Police say the incident was brought to the attention of authorities on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The suspect, who police have not yet released a description of, reportedly engaged in sexual activity with a woman without her consent at a residential hall.

Police say the suspect is not known to the victim and an arrest has not been made.

No further information was immediately available, but ASU police are actively investigating.

