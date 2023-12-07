Senate votes down proposal to fund border, Ukraine and Israel

LUKEVILLE, AZ — A vote on an aid package to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel as well as provide billions of dollars to upgrade border security failed in the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

Its defeat was expected. Republicans want stricter asylum laws in place before they consider voting to pass the bill.

"Right now, Arizona’s border is in chaos while terrorists and fascists like Hamas and Putin work to destroy and destabilize democracies across our globe," Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said. "Majorities on both sides of the aisle agree we need to boost border security, support Israel, and beat Putin, but once again partisan politics stand in the way of action."

Both Senator Sinema and Senator Mark Kelly voted for the supplemental aid package.

The surge of migrants to Lukeville, Arizona forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close the Port of Entry indefinitely, shutting down the fastest route between Arizona and Rocky Point, Mexico, a popular tourist destination for Arizonans.

The impact on tourism and commerce is substantial. Mexicans come north to do their holiday shopping in Phoenix and Tucson while Arizonans travel to Rocky Point to spend the holidays on the beach.

Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton spoke with the Chief of Staff for Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday. He wanted to find out what it would take to re-open the Lukeville port of entry. Stanton is still waiting for an answer. "I made it clear that it's their problem to solve and figure out what personnel movement needs to be made so we can get the proper level of staffing. So we can get that port of entry open as soon as possible," Stanton said.

Stanton did learn CBP has surged resources from other states to Lukeville to assist in the processing of migrants who are crossing into Arizona and then wait to be taken into custody.

Senator Sinema along with Senator James Langford (R) Oklahoma and Senator Chris Murphy (D) Connecticut are currently working on a plan to satisfy Republican demands for stricter asylum laws.

Congressman Stanton says he's willing to consider changes as long as they are consistent with American values. "I'm not going to say no to any changes. We have to be open-minded of what may come."

Along the border wall in Lukeville Wednesday, the line of migrants appeared to be smaller. It could be a sign CBP is catching up on processing the migrants or it could be just a temporary respite before the next surge.