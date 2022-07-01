Senate President Fann, Senator Townsend providing records amid federal subpoena

A spokesperson for Arizona Senate President Karen Fann confirmed she is complying with a federal subpoena for records related to an FBI investigation into Donald Trump's alleged campaign to pressure state officials after the 2020 election.

State Senator Kelly Townsend told ABC15 she is also complying with a similar subpoena for copies of communications with Trump's lawyers.

Townsend says the number of emails and text messages requested are in the thousands.

A spokesman for the senate president says there is no reason to believe Fann will be called to testify in Washington D.C.

The documents expressly say Fann is not to comment on the matter.

The FBI investigation is separate from the January 6 committee investigation.

Fann hired the Cyber Ninjas to review the Maricopa County 2020 election results.

The Ninjas' audit still showed that Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The review did attempt to fault the county for making mistakes managing the election.

Maricopa County officials have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.