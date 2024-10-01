Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Semi-truck trailer full of Twix bars catches fire on Loop 303

Cause of the fire under investigation, DPS says
DPS says a truck trailer full of chocolate bars caught fire along Loop 303 near 51st Avenue early Tuesday morning.
original-D4C947CD-4EDC-4505-9025-891B902B6830.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

A semi-truck trailer full of Twix bars caught fire early Tuesday morning, leading to a partial closure of Loop 303.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the fire was reported just before 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue.

The driver of the commercial truck reportedly heard a popping sound and pulled over, discovering a fire in the right rear wheel area of the trailer.

The trailer was loaded with Twix bars, which could be seen as firefighters worked to put out the fire even hours later.

twix fire truck

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic was shut down at 43rd Avenue due to the crash, but no significant backups were reported, DPS said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood