Semi-truck trailer full of Twix bars catches fire on Loop 303

A semi-truck trailer full of Twix bars caught fire early Tuesday morning, leading to a partial closure of Loop 303.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the fire was reported just before 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue.

The driver of the commercial truck reportedly heard a popping sound and pulled over, discovering a fire in the right rear wheel area of the trailer.

The trailer was loaded with Twix bars, which could be seen as firefighters worked to put out the fire even hours later.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic was shut down at 43rd Avenue due to the crash, but no significant backups were reported, DPS said.