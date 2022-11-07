SCOTUS ignores Arizona inmate's appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear a case out of Arizona in which a man, Ramin Khorrami, challenged his conviction by an eight-member jury.

Two conservative justices said the court should have heard Khorrami’s case.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the high court should have done so and overturned a 1970 Supreme Court precedent in which the justices said a 12-member jury is not required.

Gorsuch wrote that six states allow smaller jury panels, a practice he said is “difficult to reconcile” with the Constitution.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed the court should have heard the case.

Khorrami was convicted after demanding money from a woman he had an affair with, threatening to reveal the affair to her husband if she didn't comply.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

