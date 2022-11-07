Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

SCOTUS ignores Arizona inmate's appeal

Wasn't a unanimous decision
Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito, and Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 16:22:38-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear a case out of Arizona in which a man, Ramin Khorrami, challenged his conviction by an eight-member jury.

Two conservative justices said the court should have heard Khorrami’s case.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the high court should have done so and overturned a 1970 Supreme Court precedent in which the justices said a 12-member jury is not required.

Gorsuch wrote that six states allow smaller jury panels, a practice he said is “difficult to reconcile” with the Constitution.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed the court should have heard the case.

Khorrami was convicted after demanding money from a woman he had an affair with, threatening to reveal the affair to her husband if she didn't comply.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!