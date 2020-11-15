Menu

Scottsdale tribe builds 5-acre memorial to USS Arizona

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Some of the 1,500 columns, many illuminated, highlight the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community memorial tribute, on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The memorial is a tribute to those on the USS Arizona when it was attacked and sank at Pearl Harbor in December 1941. The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River honors each of the ship's 1,512 crew members, including the 1,177 who died. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
USS Arizona Memorial Gardens
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-15 13:55:08-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has built the 5-acre memorial near Scottsdale as a tribute to those aboard the USS Arizona when it sank at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens honors the ship's 1,512 crew members, including the 1,177 who died in the explosion caused by one torpedo and eight bombs.

One survivor of the attack was Paul Howard Egan.

He died in 1992 at age 71 and his ashes were interred on the USS Arizona in 1993.

Egan's 69-year-old son lives in the Phoenix area and has visited the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens.

John Egan says the memorial is "really peaceful and serene."

