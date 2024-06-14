SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer is dead after a "critical incident" Thursday night near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop.

Officials were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for an officer who was in need of emergency assistance.

Scottsdale Assistant Police Chief Rich Slavin provided an update on this incident:

Scottsdale police officer dead after 'critical incident' near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop

The officer, identified as Detective Ryan So, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Assistant Police Chief Rich Slavin says Detective So had nine years of experience at the Scottsdale Police Department and also served in the Navy.

It is unknown how Detective So was injured.

AIR 15

Specific details regarding the incident have not been released by police at this time.

Officials say there is no threat to the surrounding community.