Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Scottsdale police investigating juvenile's death at a hotel

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:27:19-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made in the death of a juvenile at a hotel near Old Town Scottsdale.

However, police won't immediately disclose the name of the person arrested in the case that is being investigated as a homicide.

They say officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person at the hotel.

They say the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Police have yet to release the name and age of the juvenile or the manner of death.

They will say that the juvenile was under the age of 18.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!