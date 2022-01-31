Scottsdale police investigating juvenile's death at a hotel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made in the death of a juvenile at a hotel near Old Town Scottsdale.

However, police won't immediately disclose the name of the person arrested in the case that is being investigated as a homicide.

They say officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person at the hotel.

They say the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Police have yet to release the name and age of the juvenile or the manner of death.

They will say that the juvenile was under the age of 18.

----

