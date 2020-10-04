Scottsdale police chief in Arizona to resign on Dec. 1

PHOENIX (AP) — The head of an Arizona police department has announced that he will step down to pursue a different career.

Scottsdale Police Chief Alan Rodbell said he's resigning on December 1st after being with the department since 2003.

Rodbell was the department's sixth police chief and had the second-longest tenure in the office's history.

KTVK-TV reported that Rodbell said he is leaving the department for a job in the private sector.

Rodbell said in a statement he felt confident the Scottsdale community is in good hands and will leave feeling positive about the city and police department.