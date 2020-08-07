Scottsdale police arrest 6 more in mall break-in, looting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have made more arrests in the May looting of the city's signature mall that also involved YouTuber Jake Paul.

Sgt. Ben Hoster announced Friday the arrests of six people on charges ranging from burglary to trafficking stolen property.

The total number of suspects arrested in the May 30 looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square is now 53.

Authorities say the six arrested are residents of metro Phoenix and range in age from 19 to 33.

FBI agents served a search warrant at Paul's Calabasas, California, mansion on Wednesday.

Scottsdale police announced the same day that they had dismissed charges against Paul and two others so a federal criminal investigation could be completed.