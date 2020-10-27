Menu

Scottsdale man seen using racist slur on Black man arrested

Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 19:14:21-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A man seen on video directing a racist slur at a Black man in Scottsdale has been arrested and fired.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that Paul Ng was held by Scottsdale police on two counts of disorderly conduct.

Andre Abram, who goes by LILAJDRE on social media, posted cellphone video of his run-in with Ng on Friday.

In the video, Ng says "I'm a racist" and they need to leave because it's a "no (N-word) zone."

Several Scottsdale businesses reported the video to police.

Ng was arrested, cited and released.

He was also fired from his job at a luxury real estate firm.

