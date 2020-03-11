Menu

Scottsdale man arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Posted: 10:16 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 01:16:25-04
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an apartment complex.

They say 34-year-old Andrele Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault and strangulation of his live-in girlfriend. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a family fight.

The woman ran from her apartment to the officers, alleging Williams had tried to kill her.

Police say they determined from interviews and evidence at the scene that Williams physically assaulted and threatened her.

Police say Williams has a history of domestic violence offenses and is on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

