Saturday is National Cereal Day.

Did you know Arizona's favorite cereal is Honey Bunches of Oats?

That's according to Google trends data over the past year which tracks search interest for the most popular breakfast cereals be each state.

As you can see from the map, 10 cereals dominated.

Other popular cereals, such as Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Rice Krispies did not win any states.

Frosted Flakes took the top spot, winning 12 states.

The official breakdown is as follows:

Frosted Flakes - 12 states