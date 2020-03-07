Saturday is National Cereal Day.
Did you know Arizona's favorite cereal is Honey Bunches of Oats?
That's according to Google trends data over the past year which tracks search interest for the most popular breakfast cereals be each state.
As you can see from the map, 10 cereals dominated.
Other popular cereals, such as Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Rice Krispies did not win any states.
Frosted Flakes took the top spot, winning 12 states.
The official breakdown is as follows:
Frosted Flakes - 12 states
Honey Bunches of Oats - 8 states
Cheerios - 7 states
Lucky Charms - 7 states
Fruit Loops - 4 states
Honey Nut Cheerios - 4 states
Raisin Bran - 3 states
Fruity Pebbles - 2 states
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - 2 states
Cap'n Crunch - 1 state
There also seems to be a regional component, with the west coast going all in on Honey Bunches of Oats and the east coast being all about Frosted Flakes.